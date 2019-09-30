UrduPoint.com
Plane Of Indian IndiGo Airlines Makes Emergency Landing Due To Engine Fire - Reports

Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

A passenger aircraft of Indian low-cost IndiGo airlines, which was following the Goa-Delhi route, was forced to urgently return to the airport of departure due to an engine fire, media reported on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A passenger aircraft of Indian low-cost IndiGo airlines, which was following the Goa-Delhi route, was forced to urgently return to the airport of departure due to an engine fire, media reported on Monday.

The fire was registered on Sunday about 15 minutes after the takeoff, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper. There were reportedly about 180 passengers on board the aircraft, including Goa Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral.

"Last night around 20 minutes into the flight, the left engine caught fire.

The passengers saw the engine fire and soon everyone was screaming. But the pilot then turned off the engine and flew the plane on one engine and handled the situation very well," Cabral told the media outlet.

The plane landed safely at the airport of departure and all the passengers were evacuated. No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

IndiGo, however, strongly refuted reports about the fire in the engine, adding that it is not unusual that unburnt fuel ignites some sparks during the shutdown process of the engine.

