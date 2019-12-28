Plane Returning to Yekaterinburg for Emergency Landing Successfully Lands at Airport

(@imziishan)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The plane, returning to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg due to a malfunction of one of the systems, landed safely in the city's Koltsovo Airport , the airport 's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Ural Airlines' spokesperson told Sputnik that during the flight en route from Yekaterinburg to Simferopol a malfunction sensor of one of the systems was triggered on board the aircraft. The captain took a decision to return to Koltsovo Airport. There were 149 people on board.

"Flight U6-2931 Yekaterinburg - Simferopol returned to the departure airport. Representatives of the airline's company are working with passengers," the press service said, adding that the Koltsovo Airport is fully operational.

The landing was successful, no one was reported hurt, the source added.