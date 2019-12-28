UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Returning To Yekaterinburg For Emergency Landing Successfully Lands At Airport

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Plane Returning to Yekaterinburg for Emergency Landing Successfully Lands at Airport

The plane, returning to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg due to a malfunction of one of the systems, landed safely in the city's Koltsovo Airport, the airport's press service told Sputnik on Saturday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The plane, returning to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg due to a malfunction of one of the systems, landed safely in the city's Koltsovo Airport, the airport's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Ural Airlines' spokesperson told Sputnik that during the flight en route from Yekaterinburg to Simferopol a malfunction sensor of one of the systems was triggered on board the aircraft. The captain took a decision to return to Koltsovo Airport. There were 149 people on board.

"Flight U6-2931 Yekaterinburg - Simferopol returned to the departure airport. Representatives of the airline's company are working with passengers," the press service said, adding that the Koltsovo Airport is fully operational.

The landing was successful, no one was reported hurt, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Yekaterinburg Simferopol From Airport

Recent Stories

Russia to Finish Development of Tactical-Level Aut ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Police grasps seven suspects in a raid o ..

2 minutes ago

65 uplift projects under Naya Pakistan programme t ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scoreboard

10 minutes ago

Alleged Sexual exploitation of girls at Kashana La ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.