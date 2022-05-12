BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) A passenger plane of Tibet Airlines skidded of the runway and caught fire in China's Chongqing, media reported.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident took place at about the midnight GMT. The passengers have been evacuated from the board but some people are hospitalized.

There is no information about any fatalities, causes of the incident remain unknown.