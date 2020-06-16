UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Speaking: IEA Says Aviation To Hold Back Oil Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

Plane speaking: IEA says aviation to hold back oil recovery

Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

The IEA continued to upgrade its forecasts for the oil market in its latest monthly report as more countries ease lockdown measures that have pushed the world economy into its greatest crisis since the Great Depression.

It now expects 2020 oil demand to come in at 91.7 million barrels per day, a drop of 8.1 mbd from last year. That is an improvement on its May estimate an 8.6 mbd reduction and the April estimate of a 9.3 mbd drop.

The IEA noted that year-on-year consumption figures have been rising steadily since "Black April" when the lockdown measures were at their peak.

The 21.8 mbd drop in April was pared to an estimated 18.6 mbd reduction in May.

The drop is expected to narrow to 12.9 mbd in June and 7.4 mbd in July.

The Paris-based IEA pointed to a number of encouraging signs of a recovery.

"For demand, increased mobility indicators in the March-May period provided support: in particular, China's strong exit from lockdown measures has seen demand in April almost back to year-ago levels," it said.

It also noted a strong rebound in India in May, although demand was still well below last year's level.

"In the second half of the year the easing of lockdown measures in many countries should provide a boost," it said.

Related Topics

India Petrol World China Oil April May June July 2020 Market From Industry Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

21 minutes ago

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day offic ..

27 minutes ago

Man sentenced to jail for raping and sexually hara ..

44 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, de ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.