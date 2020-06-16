Plane speaking: IEA says aviation to hold back oil recovery

Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

The IEA continued to upgrade its forecasts for the oil market in its latest monthly report as more countries ease lockdown measures that have pushed the world economy into its greatest crisis since the Great Depression.

It now expects 2020 oil demand to come in at 91.7 million barrels per day, a drop of 8.1 mbd from last year. That is an improvement on its May estimate an 8.6 mbd reduction and the April estimate of a 9.3 mbd drop.

The IEA noted that year-on-year consumption figures have been rising steadily since "Black April" when the lockdown measures were at their peak.

The 21.8 mbd drop in April was pared to an estimated 18.6 mbd reduction in May.

The drop is expected to narrow to 12.9 mbd in June and 7.4 mbd in July.

The Paris-based IEA pointed to a number of encouraging signs of a recovery.

"For demand, increased mobility indicators in the March-May period provided support: in particular, China's strong exit from lockdown measures has seen demand in April almost back to year-ago levels," it said.

It also noted a strong rebound in India in May, although demand was still well below last year's level.

"In the second half of the year the easing of lockdown measures in many countries should provide a boost," it said.