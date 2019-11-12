UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

The Mexican aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has entered Brazil's airspace after departing from the airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, data from the flight tracking service RadarBox showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Mexican aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has entered Brazil's airspace after departing from the airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, data from the flight tracking service RadarBox showed on Tuesday.

The aircraft made a "technical stop" in Paraguay after leaving Bolivia on Monday night, media reports said, citing sources in the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the country would grant asylum to Morales, ousted amid the ongoing political crisis in Bolivia.

Morales, who had served as president since 2006, stepped down on Sunday, as well as other top officials, amid violent protests against his victory in the October presidential election, contested by the opposition. The army de facto sided with protesters and urged Morales to resign even though he pledged to hold a new election and reshuffle the electoral board after the preliminary report of the Organization of American States found "grave" irregularities in the vote.

Several countries, including Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

