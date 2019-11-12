Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Lands In Mexico City - Flight Tracking Service
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has landed in Mexico City, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed on Tuesday.
The aircraft made a "technical stop" in Paraguay after leaving Bolivia on Monday night, media reports said, citing sources in the Mexican Foreign Ministry.