Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Lands in Mexico City - Flight Tracking Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has landed in Mexico City, data from the flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed on Tuesday.

The aircraft made a "technical stop" in Paraguay after leaving Bolivia on Monday night, media reports said, citing sources in the Mexican Foreign Ministry.