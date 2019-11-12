Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Leaves Paraguay - Flight Tracking Service

The Mexican aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has departed from the airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, data from the flight tracking service RadarBox showed Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Mexican aircraft supposedly transporting former Bolivian President Evo Morales has departed from the airport in Asuncion, Paraguay, data from the flight tracking service RadarBox showed Tuesday.

According to the latest information on the flight FAM3916, which is a Gulfstream G550 aircraft carrying the registration code XC-LOK, the plane took off from Asuncion, Paraguay at 04:56 am Paraguay Summer Time (07:56 am GMT).

Mexican media reported that the aircraft with the call sign FAM3916 was dispatched by Mexican air force to transport Morales to Mexico.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Bolivia, Mexico has agreed to grant asylum to the ousted former Bolivian president, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement.