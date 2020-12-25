UrduPoint.com
Plane With 109 People On Board Rolls Off Runway In Moscow's Airport - Emergencies

Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A passenger Boeing 747 aircraft flying from Russia's Yakutia rolled off the runway in Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday, but was not damaged, a spokesman for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik.

"An aircraft flying from Neryungri to Moscow rolled 30 meters [984 feet] off the runway while landing in the Vnukovo airport," the spokesman said.

There were 109 people on board, he specified.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft is unharmed.

More Stories From World

