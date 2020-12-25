MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A passenger Boeing 747 aircraft flying from Russia's Yakutia rolled off the runway in Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Friday, but was not damaged, a spokesman for the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik.

"An aircraft flying from Neryungri to Moscow rolled 30 meters [984 feet] off the runway while landing in the Vnukovo airport," the spokesman said.

There were 109 people on board, he specified.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft is unharmed.