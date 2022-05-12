Plane With 11 People on Board Crashes in Central Cameroon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) A plane with 11 people on board has crashed in the central part of Cameroon, according to media reports.

The plane was found in a forest, not far from the town of Nanga-Eboko located 150 kilometers northeast of the capital of Yaounde, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Transport.

There are currently no reports about any victims.

A source told AFP that the plane was chartered by Cameroon Oil Transportation Company, a private company that operates a hydrocarbon gas pipeline between Cameroon and neighboring Chad. The plane was heading from Yaounde for the city of Belabo in Bangladesh.