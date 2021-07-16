(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) An An-28 passenger plane with 17 people aboard went missing in the Bakcharsky district of Russia's Tomsk region on Friday, the Emergency Services told Sputnik.

"Communication was lost to the plane An-28 of the company Siberian Light Aviation," a spokesman of the emergency services said, adding that there are 17 people aboard the plane.