Plane With 17 People Aboard Goes Missing In Russia's Tomsk Region - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Plane With 17 People Aboard Goes Missing in Russia's Tomsk Region - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) An An-28 passenger plane with 17 people aboard went missing in the Bakcharsky district of Russia's Tomsk region on Friday, the Emergency Services told Sputnik.

"Communication was lost to the plane An-28 of the company Siberian Light Aviation," a spokesman of the emergency services said, adding that there are 17 people aboard the plane.

