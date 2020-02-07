Plane With 176 Canadian Evacuees From China Arrives in Ontario - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

A chartered aircraft carrying 176 Canadian nationals and permanent residents evacuated from China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak has landed at a Canadian air force base in the province of Ontario, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A chartered aircraft carrying 176 Canadian nationals and permanent residents evacuated from China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak has landed at a Canadian air force base in the province of Ontario, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Friday.

"The plane has landed at [Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton] where the passengers will be quarantined,"" Champagne said via Twitter.

A US airplane, presumably with some Canadian nationals on board, has also left the coronavirus-ravaged city of Wuhan and will drop off evacuees during a stop in Vancouver, Canada, before continuing on to US Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The evacuees will be transferred from Vancouver to CFB Trenton, where they will be held in quarantine for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation.

Champagne noted that two-thirds of those Canadians who sought assisted repatriation were evacuated yesterday.

The final count of the evacuees confirmed 211 individuals who did not show up but were recorded on the flight manifest.

Those that were not able to board either of the flights today, will be evacuated via a second chartered plane, scheduled to depart Wuhan on February 10.

The Canadian government has insisted that citizens and permanent residents avoid all non-essential travel to China and those who are there should consider returning.