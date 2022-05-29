Plane with 22 People on Board Goes Missing in Nepal - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A plane of the Nepalese airline Tara Air with 22 people on board went missing this morning, The Himalayan Times reported on Sunday, citing sources at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the newspaper, the aircraft was en route from Pokhara to Jomsom, both popular tourist destinations. The plane took off at around 9:55 a.m. local time (04:10 a.m.

GMT), with the air control losing contact with the aircraft a few minutes later.

There were three crew members, 13 Nepali, four Indian and two German passengers on board, The Himalayan Times reported, adding that a helicopter was sent from Pokhara to search for the aircraft in the area where last contact was made.

Kathmandu-based Tara Air is a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines and describes itself as "the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains."