UrduPoint.com

Plane With 22 People On Board Goes Missing In Nepal - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Plane with 22 People on Board Goes Missing in Nepal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) A plane of the Nepalese airline Tara Air with 22 people on board went missing this morning, The Himalayan Times reported on Sunday, citing sources at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the newspaper, the aircraft was en route from Pokhara to Jomsom, both popular tourist destinations. The plane took off at around 9:55 a.m. local time (04:10 a.m.

GMT), with the air control losing contact with the aircraft a few minutes later.

There were three crew members, 13 Nepali, four Indian and two German passengers on board, The Himalayan Times reported, adding that a helicopter was sent from Pokhara to search for the aircraft in the area where last contact was made.

Kathmandu-based Tara Air is a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines and describes itself as "the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains."

Related Topics

India German Pokhara Tara Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

3 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

11 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

11 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.