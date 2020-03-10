Plane With 228 Grand Princess Cruise Ship Evacuees Arrives in Canada - Foreign Minister

A chartered plane with 228 evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in California on Monday has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A chartered plane with 228 evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in California on Monday has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said.

"At 6:15 a.m. ET today, 228 passengers arrived on the plane at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton," the statement said on Tuesday.

The evacuees that exhibited symptoms of an infection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were not allowed to board and will be treated at healthcare facilities in California.

The evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation.

Canada repatriated its citizens following a request from United States.

The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 114,000 and more than 4,000 have died from the disease. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.