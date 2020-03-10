UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With 228 Grand Princess Cruise Ship Evacuees Arrives In Canada - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

Plane With 228 Grand Princess Cruise Ship Evacuees Arrives in Canada - Foreign Minister

A chartered plane with 228 evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in California on Monday has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) A chartered plane with 228 evacuees from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in California on Monday has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said.

"At 6:15 a.m. ET today, 228 passengers arrived on the plane at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton," the statement said on Tuesday.

The evacuees that exhibited symptoms of an infection of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were not allowed to board and will be treated at healthcare facilities in California.

The evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation.

Canada repatriated its citizens following a request from United States.

The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 114,000 and more than 4,000 have died from the disease. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China Canada Died Trenton United States December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diligent testing reveals 15 new COVID-19 cases, in ..

10 minutes ago

5 more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

10 minutes ago

National Highway Authority organises seminar on la ..

2 minutes ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly for ban on du ..

2 minutes ago

India is as much of Muslims as of Hindus: Sardar M ..

2 minutes ago

Explosion at Chemical Facility in Barcelona Leaves ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.