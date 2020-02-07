UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With 26 Russian Children Leaves Syria's Khmeimim Airbase For Moscow - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Plane With 26 Russian Children Leaves Syria's Khmeimim Airbase for Moscow - Ombudswoman

KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A plane with 26 children, who are Russian nationals and whose parents joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), has left Khmeimim airbase in Syria for Moscow, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Thursday.

According to the ombudswoman, the children born in the Caucasian republics, the Volga Federal District, Central Russia and Sverdlovsk Region were taken from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria. Kuznetsova added that nine more children remained in Damascus and will be repatriated when the necessary documents were processed.

"We have to leave some of the children in Damascus because the documents are not issued yet.

But they will be [repatriated] in the near future, and we will get them out on the first flight. Therefore, we hope that everything will be positive, thanks to our military," Kuznetsova told reporters.

Moreover, DNA samples were taken from 73 children, possibly of Russian origin, who were held in Syrian refugee camps not controlled by the local authorities, the ombudswoman said.

Kuznetsova expressed hope that the return of Russian children from Syria would go faster, noting at the same time that there was still no a certain plan of actions regarding those children who were staying in camps for captured terrorists together with their parents.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Same From Refugee

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 minutes ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

38 minutes ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

1 hour ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

1 hour ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

1 hour ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.