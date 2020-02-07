KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A plane with 26 children, who are Russian nationals and whose parents joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), has left Khmeimim airbase in Syria for Moscow, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Thursday.

According to the ombudswoman, the children born in the Caucasian republics, the Volga Federal District, Central Russia and Sverdlovsk Region were taken from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in northeastern Syria. Kuznetsova added that nine more children remained in Damascus and will be repatriated when the necessary documents were processed.

"We have to leave some of the children in Damascus because the documents are not issued yet.

But they will be [repatriated] in the near future, and we will get them out on the first flight. Therefore, we hope that everything will be positive, thanks to our military," Kuznetsova told reporters.

Moreover, DNA samples were taken from 73 children, possibly of Russian origin, who were held in Syrian refugee camps not controlled by the local authorities, the ombudswoman said.

Kuznetsova expressed hope that the return of Russian children from Syria would go faster, noting at the same time that there was still no a certain plan of actions regarding those children who were staying in camps for captured terrorists together with their parents.