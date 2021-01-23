UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With 2Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrives In Brazil - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Plane With 2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrives in Brazil - Reports

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A plane from India with 2 million vaccines against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company has arrived in Brazil, media reported.

According to the GloboNews broadcaster, the plane landed on late Friday at the Guarulhos international airport in the state of Sao Paulo. The jet was met by Brazilian Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello.

The Latin American country has approved the emergency use of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 98 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 8.7 million cases of the disease and over 215,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India World China Company Sao Paulo Brazil United States March Media From Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

3 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

4 hours ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

5 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

5 hours ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

4 hours ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.