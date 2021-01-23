Plane With 2Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrives in Brazil - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A plane from India with 2 million vaccines against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company has arrived in Brazil, media reported.

According to the GloboNews broadcaster, the plane landed on late Friday at the Guarulhos international airport in the state of Sao Paulo. The jet was met by Brazilian Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello.

The Latin American country has approved the emergency use of the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 98 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and India. The nation has registered more than 8.7 million cases of the disease and over 215,000 fatalities.