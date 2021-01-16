UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With 2nd Batch Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Lands In Argentina

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:54 PM

Plane With 2nd Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Lands in Argentina

An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Argentine president's Twitter account broadcast the event online.

The first 300,000 Sputnik V doses arrived in Argentina in late December. The shots are being given to intensive care personnel and other health workers.

Related Topics

Twitter Buenos Aires Argentina December Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences on death of Shei ..

1 hour ago

Philippines says China to donate half a million Co ..

1 minute ago

DIG asks SDPOs to supervise important cases

1 minute ago

Football: English Premier League results

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.