Plane With 2nd Batch Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Lands In Argentina
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 09:54 PM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
The Argentine president's Twitter account broadcast the event online.
The first 300,000 Sputnik V doses arrived in Argentina in late December. The shots are being given to intensive care personnel and other health workers.