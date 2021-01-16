Plane With 2nd Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Lands in Argentina

An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Argentine president's Twitter account broadcast the event online.

The first 300,000 Sputnik V doses arrived in Argentina in late December. The shots are being given to intensive care personnel and other health workers.