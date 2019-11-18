UrduPoint.com
Plane With 32 Russian Children Of IS Fighters Leaves Iraq For Moscow - Ombudswoman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Plane With 32 Russian Children of IS Fighters Leaves Iraq for Moscow - Ombudswoman

An aircraft carrying 32 children, whose parents joined the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), left Iraq for Russia on Monday, the press office of the Russian children's ombudswoman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) An aircraft carrying 32 children, whose parents joined the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), left Iraq for Russia on Monday, the press office of the Russian children's ombudswoman said.

"A special flight of the Russian Emergencies Service took off from Baghdad today.

There are 32 people on board," the ombudswoman's office said, adding that officials were aboard to accompany the kids.

The children, aged from 1-9, were rescued from orphanages and prisons in Baghdad.

The plane will land at the Zhukovsky airport and the children will be transported to a children's health center where their relatives are waiting for them.

Several Russian ministries have been running an operation together since 2017 to bring Russian children home. They have helped return around a hundred minors from Iraq since December 2018.

