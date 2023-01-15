NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed on a runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the plane belonged to Nepal-based Yeti Airlines.

As many as 68 passengers and 4 crew members were on board, The Kathmandu Post said, citing the airlines' spokesperson.

The rescue operation is underway, causes of the crash are yet to be clarified.