Plane With 72 People On Board Crashes On Airport's Runway In Nepal - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 11:30 AM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) A passenger plane with 72 people on board has crashed on a runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.
According to the newspaper, the plane belonged to Nepal-based Yeti Airlines.
As many as 68 passengers and 4 crew members were on board, The Kathmandu Post said, citing the airlines' spokesperson.
The rescue operation is underway, causes of the crash are yet to be clarified.