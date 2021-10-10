Plane With Bolivian Health Ministry Staff Crashes in North Killing 6 People - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Six people, including four specialists from the Bolivian Ministry of Health, were killed as a military plane crashed in the Amazon area, President Luis Arce said.

"We are shocked by the plane crash in the (the department of) Pando, in which six people lost their lives.

We instructed the responsible authorities to find out the causes of the accident. We express our condolences to the families of the victims," Arce tweeted late on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the four were specialists of the department and its subordinate, the National Institute of Health Laboratories. They were engaged in research related to the fight against dengue fever and the chikungunya virus. The two others killed were pilots.