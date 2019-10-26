Plane With Butina Released From US Prison Landed at Moscow Airport

A plane with Russian citizen Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the United States after serving an 18-month term, landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Butina was arrested by US authorities on July 25, 2018, and held in solitary confinement until she signed a plea deal in December charging her with one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General.