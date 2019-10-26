UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With Butina Released From US Prison Landed At Moscow Airport

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:29 PM

Plane With Butina Released From US Prison Landed at Moscow Airport

A plane with Russian citizen Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the United States after serving an 18-month term, landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) A plane with Russian citizen Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the United States after serving an 18-month term, landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Butina was arrested by US authorities on July 25, 2018, and held in solitary confinement until she signed a plea deal in December charging her with one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States July December 2018 From Airport

Recent Stories

2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's stau ..

4 minutes ago

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

18 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

22 minutes ago

Augustine greets Hindu community on Diwali

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.