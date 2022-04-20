UrduPoint.com

Plane With Expelled Russian Diplomats Departs From Japanese Capital - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 09:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) A Rossiya airline plane with Russian diplomats and trade mission employees, whose expulsion from Japan was announced by Tokyo, departed from the Japanese capital, according to a live NHK broadcast from Haneda Airport.

In early April, Japan announced the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and members of the trade mission. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, explaining the decision, said it was caused by "the current situation in Ukraine."

A number of Western countries earlier expelled Russian diplomats over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

