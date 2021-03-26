KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The first batch of CoronaVac vaccines produced by China's Sinovac Biotech has arrived in Ukraine, according to a live broadcast by the national media.

The vaccine was greenlighted by Ukraine's health authorities on March 10.

This is the second vaccine to become available in the Eastern European country. Inoculations with CoviShield, India-produced version of the AstraZeneca shot, started in late February.