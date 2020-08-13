Plane With Humanitarian Aid Leaves Italy for Lebanon to Help Nation After Blast - Rome

A plane carrying medical equipment has departed from Italy to Lebanon to help the country deal with the consequences of the recent massive blast and the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A plane carrying medical equipment has departed from Italy to Lebanon to help the country deal with the consequences of the recent massive blast and the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Last week, another plane with 8.5 metric tons of medical supplies left Italy for Lebanon to help the victims of the blast.

"An Air Force flight took off this morning from Pisa to Beirut. The flight was loaded last night at the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi of about 2.4 tons of medical equipment (hygiene kits) made available by the Italian Cooperation to deal with the health emergency in Lebanon and the growing spread of the pandemic COVID-19," the press release said.

According to the ministry, the flight is part of the wider humanitarian response put in place by the Italian authorities in the wake of the explosion that devastated the port of Beirut.

The powerful blast took place in the port of the Lebanese capital earlier in August, killing over 170 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.