Plane With Migrants, Which Departed From Minsk, Landed In Iraq's Erbil - Baghdad
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) A plane carrying Iraqi migrants from Minsk landed at Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also released the first photographs of the arrivals.
"The moment of arrival of the Iraqi Airways aircraft designed to transport Iraqi citizens stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border to Erbil airport," the statement says.