UrduPoint.com

Plane With Migrants, Which Departed From Minsk, Landed In Iraq's Erbil - Baghdad

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:16 PM

Plane With Migrants, Which Departed From Minsk, Landed in Iraq's Erbil - Baghdad

A plane carrying Iraqi migrants from Minsk landed at Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) A plane carrying Iraqi migrants from Minsk landed at Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also released the first photographs of the arrivals.

"The moment of arrival of the Iraqi Airways aircraft designed to transport Iraqi citizens stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border to Erbil airport," the statement says.

Related Topics

Minsk Border From Airport

Recent Stories

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

10 minutes ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

10 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

11 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Is ..

Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur ..

11 minutes ago
 German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berl ..

German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berlin's Readiness to Accept Refug ..

11 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.