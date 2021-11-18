A plane carrying Iraqi migrants from Minsk landed at Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Iraqi Transport Ministry said in a statement

The ministry also released the first photographs of the arrivals.

"The moment of arrival of the Iraqi Airways aircraft designed to transport Iraqi citizens stranded on the Belarusian-Polish border to Erbil airport," the statement says.