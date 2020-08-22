UrduPoint.com
Plane With Navalny On Board Lands In Berlin - Flight Data Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:22 PM



A medical plane with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on board has just landed in the Berlin airport, according to the Flightradar24 air traffic tracking service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A medical plane with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on board has just landed in the Berlin airport, according to the Flightradar24 air traffic tracking service.

Earlier in the day, Navalny left the Siberian city of Omsk and initially the aircraft was expected to head for Berlin-Schönefeld Airport.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he became gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma.

He has since been put on a ventilator. Navalny's associates believe that the politician was poisoned, most likely after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk. However, doctors consider a metabolic dysfunction and a plunge in sugar level to be the main diagnosis.

On Friday, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany. The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital.

