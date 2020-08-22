Plane With Navalny on Board Takes Off From Omsk Airport - Sputnik Correspondent

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) A medical plane with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny on board has just taken off from the airport of the Siberian city of Omsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday from the site.

On Friday, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany after he suffered an acute health condition that kicked him into a coma during a domestic Russian flight on Thursday.

Navalny's supporters suspect he had been poisoned, while the head doctor of the Omsk clinic put his condition down to a metabolic disorder.

The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation has sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, the plane took off at about 8:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT). The FlightRadar website says that the jet is heading for Berlin-Schönefeld Airport.