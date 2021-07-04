Plane With Nearly Dozen Russian Children From Syria Lands Near Moscow

CHKALOVSKY AIRPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) A plane carrying 23 Russian children from Syria has landed near the Russian capital, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The plane landed at the Chkalovsky military air base, located in the Moscow Region, late on Saturday night. The youngest child on board was a one-year-old.

After all the kids go through medical checks and follow through with all quarantine requirements they will be passed on to their relatives.

Since 2017, Russia has been carrying out work in Iraq and Syria to locate and return underage Russian citizens. Overall, more than 300 children have been brought back home to Russia from war zones in the middle East.