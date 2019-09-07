Plane With People Released in Ukraine Enters Russian Airspace - FlightRadar Data

(@imziishan)

A Russian plane carrying those released in Ukraine has entered Russian airspace, according to FlightRadar data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) A Russian plane carrying those released in Ukraine has entered Russian airspace, according to FlightRadar data.

The plane arrived at Borispol airport earlier on Saturday. It is currently carrying RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who had been released by the Ukrainian court, as well as participants of a deal between Moscow and Kiev. According to a source, 33 people are flying to Russia.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.