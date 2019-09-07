Plane With People Released Under Ukraine-Russia Deal Lands in Kiev - Reports

An airplane supposedly carrying people who flew out of Moscow under the Russia-Ukraine release deal landed on Saturday in the Ukrainian capital's Boryspil airport, media reported

The passengers are being met by relatives and close friends and are broadcast by Ukrainian tv channels. Meanwhile, the plane is making its way down the runway.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.