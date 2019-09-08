Plane With Russian Children From Syria Lands in Moscow - Russian Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) A plane carrying Russian children born in Syrian prisons has landed in Moscow, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Saturday.

Earlier, the ombudswoman said that a group of four Russian children born in Syrian prisons would return to Russia.

The children, aged from five to nine, were in Syrian prisons with their mothers, convicted by the country's authorities.

"Well, the plane has arrived from Khmeimim Air Base. So sorry to wake [the children] ... the children fell asleep after they had a meal. Yes, the food was different from the prison's. There were no cockroaches crawling in it, no hair or rubber like in what was fed to them for about two years," the ombudswoman wrote on Instagram.

Kuznetsova has not specified the number of children on the plane.