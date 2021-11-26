UrduPoint.com

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister On Board Lands In Moscow - Source

Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:07 PM

The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, flying from Novosibirsk to Hangzhou, landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Friday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

The plane which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday.

