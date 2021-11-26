Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, flying from Novosibirsk to Hangzhou, landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Friday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The plane with the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis, on board, flying from Novosibirsk to Hangzhou, landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Friday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The plane which was en route to China, was redirected to Moscow due to technical problems, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said earlier on Friday.

The plane of the Swiss Air Force, en route from Novosibirsk to Hangzhou, returned to the airport of departure and then went to Moscow instead of China due to technical problems, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.