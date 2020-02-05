Plane With Thai Citizens Evacuated from Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan Arrives in Thailand- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) An Air Asia plane carrying Thai citizens, who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has arrived at U-Tapao International Airport in eastern Thailand, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Thai Rath daily, the plane with 141 passengers, seven crew members, seven medical personnel and two workers of the Thai Foreign Ministry landed at 20:50 local time [13:50 GMT].

As of now, the passengers are undergoing tests for the coronavirus in a quarantine center, which was set up at a naval base in the city of Sattahip near the airport. Following the examination, they will be put under quarantine for 14 days, the newspaper reported.

The new coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan last December, has since claimed the lives of more than 400 people and left over 20,000 others infected worldwide, spreading to more than 20 countries.