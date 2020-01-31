UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane With UK, Foreign Citizens Leaves China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - UK Foreign Office

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:22 PM

Plane With UK, Foreign Citizens Leaves China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - UK Foreign Office

A plane carrying 83 UK and 27 foreign nationals has left the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, the UK Foreign Office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A plane carrying 83 UK and 27 foreign nationals has left the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, the UK Foreign Office said on Friday.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed that the chartered plane was cleared for departure on Friday morning.

"At 0945 (local time) [01:45 GMT], a civilian aircraft chartered by the Foreign Office carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals left Wuhan for the UK. The charter flight is estimated to land at RAF Brize Norton at 1330 (UK time) [13:00 GMT]," the ministry said in a statement.

It further stated that several medical workers were on board to provide the necessary assistance to passengers. After making a stop in the UK, the plane will head for Spain, where "EU nationals' home countries will take responsibility for them."

Upon their arrival, the UK citizens will be put into quarantine for two weeks to ensure public safety, Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei province, last December and has since spread to 19 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China as well as infected over 9,600 more.

Related Topics

Foreign Office China Wuhan Hancock Spain United Kingdom December

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Democrats court Iowans ahead of vote, some stuck i ..

7 minutes ago

Five people killed in firing over old enmity in Sh ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan suspends flight operation to China amid c ..

30 seconds ago

Ringleader of bike lifters ' gang held in Sukkur

32 seconds ago

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope Mission Comes to En ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.