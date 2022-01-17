(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) A Wizz Air plane with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko aboard has arrived at the Kiev airport ahead of the ex-leader's trial on treason charges, according to the airport's timetable.

Poroshenko departed from the Warsaw Chopin Airport earlier in the day.

Earlier this month, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kiev seized all property of Poroshenko who is accused of state treason. Lawyer Igor Golovan said last week that the court had allowed Poroshenko's detention and will be choosing a preventive measure on January 17.