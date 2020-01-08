Plane With Ukrainian Experts, Rescue Team to Head to Iran Wednesday Evening - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

A plane with Ukrainian rescuers and experts will head to the Boeing 737-800 crash site in Tehran on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) A plane with Ukrainian rescuers and experts will head to the Boeing 737-800 crash site in Tehran on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"An extraordinary government meeting has ended. Our plane is flying to Iran tonight with specialists from the expert and search and rescue team on board," he wrote in Telegram.