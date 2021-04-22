UrduPoint.com
Plane With US Ambassador Sullivan On Board Departs From Sheremetyevo Airport- Airport Data

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:02 PM

Plane With US Ambassador Sullivan on Board Departs From Sheremetyevo Airport- Airport Data

SHEREMETYEVO AIRPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A plane with US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on board has taken off from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, according to the airport data.

"Departed at 9:57 [Moscow time, 06:57 GMT]," the data said.

More Stories From World

