Plane Wreckage Being Cleared From Tokyo Airport After Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The burnt wreckage of a passenger jet that collided with a coast guard plane at Haneda Airport in Tokyo was being cleared from the tarmac on Friday, tv footage showed.

Japan Airlines also confirmed that work was underway to remove their destroyed plane after the collision on Tuesday, in which five of the six crew members of the smaller plane died but all 379 people on board the airliner survived.

The collision on January 2 at Tokyo's Haneda Airport saw the Japan Airlines flight with 379 people on board hit the Coast Guard plane on the ground.

An orange ball of fire and black smoke erupted underneath the JAL airliner as it sped down the runway.

Footage shot by passengers showed flames underneath the plane and smoke filling the cabin as babies cried and people shouted for the doors to be opened.

In one video clip, a young voice can be heard shouting: "Please let us out. Please. Please open it. Just open it. Oh, god."

With only three of the plane's emergency exits able to be opened, cabin crew managed to evacuate all those on board.

It took 18 minutes to evacuate the entire plane, with the pilot the last person to set foot on the tarmac.

"Honestly, I thought we wouldn't survive," another woman told broadcaster NHK.

In the end, only two passengers suffered physical injuries such as bruises or twisted limbs, JAL said.

Soon afterward, the entire aircraft was an inferno and dozens of fire engines were trying to put out the blaze.

More Stories From World