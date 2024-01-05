Open Menu

Plane Wreckage Being Cleared From Tokyo Airport After Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Plane wreckage being cleared from Tokyo airport after collision

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Japanese workers began clearing the burnt wreckage of a passenger jet on Friday, three days after a near-catastrophic collision with a coast guard plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Five of the six crew on the smaller aircraft died in the incident on Tuesday but all 379 people on the Japan Airlines Airbus were evacuated just before it was engulfed in flames.

tv footage from Haneda, one of the world's busiest airports, showed diggers with cutting equipment sawing up the wings and the charred fuselage as planes took off and landed on adjacent runways.

A Japan Coast Guard spokeswoman said clearance work was also underway to remove the mangled remains of its plane, which had been heading to deliver aid to earthquake-hit central Japan.

The evening collision saw a ball of fire and black smoke erupt underneath the JAL airliner as it sped down the runway after hitting the coast guard plane on the tarmac.

Videos shot by passengers showed bright orange flames seen from the plane windows as babies cried and people shouted for the doors to be opened.

In one clip, a young voice can be heard shouting: "Please let us out. Please. Please open it. Just open it. Oh, god."

All 367 passengers and 12 crew escaped down emergency slides and were all off within 20 minutes, with only two suffering minor physical injuries, JAL said.

Soon afterwards, the entire aircraft was an inferno and dozens of fire engines were trying to put out the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire World Died Young Orange Tokyo Japan God TV All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

12 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

12 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

12 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

12 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

12 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

12 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

12 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

12 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

12 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From World