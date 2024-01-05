Plane wreckage being cleared from Tokyo airport after collision

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Japanese workers began clearing the burnt wreckage of a passenger jet on Friday, three days after a near-catastrophic collision with a coast guard plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Five of the six crew on the smaller aircraft died in the incident on Tuesday but all 379 people on the Japan Airlines Airbus were evacuated just before it was engulfed in flames.

tv footage from Haneda, one of the world's busiest airports, showed diggers with cutting equipment sawing up the wings and the charred fuselage as planes took off and landed on adjacent runways.

A Japan Coast Guard spokeswoman said clearance work was also underway to remove the mangled remains of its plane, which had been heading to deliver aid to earthquake-hit central Japan.

The evening collision saw a ball of fire and black smoke erupt underneath the JAL airliner as it sped down the runway after hitting the coast guard plane on the tarmac.

Videos shot by passengers showed bright orange flames seen from the plane windows as babies cried and people shouted for the doors to be opened.

In one clip, a young voice can be heard shouting: "Please let us out. Please. Please open it. Just open it. Oh, god."

All 367 passengers and 12 crew escaped down emergency slides and were all off within 20 minutes, with only two suffering minor physical injuries, JAL said.

Soon afterwards, the entire aircraft was an inferno and dozens of fire engines were trying to put out the blaze.