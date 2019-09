Planes carrying prisoners leave Kiev and Moscow: officials

Two planes carrying Ukrainian and Russian prisoners took off on Saturday from Moscow's Vnukovo and Kiev's Boryspil airports as part of a high-profile swap, officials told AFP

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Two planes carrying Ukrainian and Russian prisoners took off on Saturday from Moscow's Vnukovo and Kiev's Boryspil airports as part of a high-profile swap, officials told AFP.

Two Ukrainian presidency officials said the plane with Ukrainian prisoners had taken off from Vnukovo. The other, with Russian prisoners on board, departed from Kiev, said a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Ukraine, Denis Golenko.