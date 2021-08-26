Planes Carrying Russians Evacuated From Afghanistan Land in Moscow Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHKALOVSKY (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Two Russian Defense Ministry aircraft, an Il-62 and an Il-76, which evacuated people from Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow Region.

The Defense Ministry reported Wednesday that evacuation of more than 500 citizens of Russia, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan was organized on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About 100 people, mostly Russians of Afghan origin, flew in on board the Il-76. They are currently awaiting border control.