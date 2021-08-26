Planes Continue to Take Off From Kabul Airport After Explosions - Reports

The planes continue to take off from the Kabul airport after the explosions that occurred near it, the Sky News broadcaster reported, referring to photos from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The planes continue to take off from the Kabul airport after the explosions that occurred near it, the Sky news broadcaster reported, referring to photos from the scene.

Earlier, two explosions occurred near the airport. According to media reports, there were casualties.