UrduPoint.com

Planes Continue To Take Off From Kabul Airport After Explosions - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Planes Continue to Take Off From Kabul Airport After Explosions - Reports

The planes continue to take off from the Kabul airport after the explosions that occurred near it, the Sky News broadcaster reported, referring to photos from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The planes continue to take off from the Kabul airport after the explosions that occurred near it, the Sky news broadcaster reported, referring to photos from the scene.

Earlier, two explosions occurred near the airport. According to media reports, there were casualties.

Related Topics

Kabul Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in ..

Taliban Spokesman Not Ruling Out IS Involvement in Kabul Airport Blasts

22 seconds ago
 Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

23 minutes ago
 US ships more than 2 mln more Covid vaccines to Af ..

US ships more than 2 mln more Covid vaccines to Africa

24 seconds ago
 Hamdard Shoora urged civil society to join hands f ..

Hamdard Shoora urged civil society to join hands for protection of women's right ..

25 seconds ago
 President for early implementation of free educati ..

President for early implementation of free education policy for students with di ..

27 seconds ago
 RWMC resolved complaints within 6 hours receive on ..

RWMC resolved complaints within 6 hours receive on social media

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.