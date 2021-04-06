Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready to Rejoin Open Skies Treaty- Russian Diplomat

The decommissioning of US planes that were used for surveillance flights over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty shows that Washington is not yet ready to rejoin the deal, the head of the Russian delegation at the security negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The decommissioning of US planes that were used for surveillance flights over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty shows that Washington is not yet ready to rejoin the deal, the head of the Russian delegation at the security negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US air force announced that two OC-135B planes, which conducted monitoring missions over Russia for nearly three decades, would be retired.

"The US does not make any signal. Americans announced that were scrapping their planes, and I personally see it a sign that they are not yet ready [to return to the Open Skies Treaty]," Gavrilov said.

The official confirmed that Moscow was performing its domestic procedures for the deal denunciation.