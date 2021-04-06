UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready To Rejoin Open Skies Treaty- Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready to Rejoin Open Skies Treaty- Russian Diplomat

The decommissioning of US planes that were used for surveillance flights over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty shows that Washington is not yet ready to rejoin the deal, the head of the Russian delegation at the security negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The decommissioning of US planes that were used for surveillance flights over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty shows that Washington is not yet ready to rejoin the deal, the head of the Russian delegation at the security negotiations in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US air force announced that two OC-135B planes, which conducted monitoring missions over Russia for nearly three decades, would be retired.

"The US does not make any signal. Americans announced that were scrapping their planes, and I personally see it a sign that they are not yet ready [to return to the Open Skies Treaty]," Gavrilov said.

The official confirmed that Moscow was performing its domestic procedures for the deal denunciation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vienna

Recent Stories

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

47 seconds ago

Terrorist Threat in France Remains 'Very Strong' D ..

48 seconds ago

Kashmiris being targeted to ensure graveyard-silen ..

50 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

30 minutes ago

Dutch Ship Goes 'Dead in Water' Off Norway's Coast ..

53 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Want Escalation in Ukraine, Will G ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.