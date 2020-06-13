- Home
Plane's Hard Landing in Russia's Samara Region Leaves 2 Pilots Dead - Emergencies Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Two pilots died following a harsh landing of a light plane in Russia's Samara region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.
"Two people were aboard (an instructor and a cadet). As a result of the fall, both crew members died," the ministry said.
The crashed Yak-52 aircraft belonged to DOSAAF, the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army.