MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Two pilots died following a harsh landing of a light plane in Russia's Samara region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"Two people were aboard (an instructor and a cadet). As a result of the fall, both crew members died," the ministry said.

The crashed Yak-52 aircraft belonged to DOSAAF, the Volunteer Society for Cooperation with the Army.