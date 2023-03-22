UrduPoint.com

Planes With Chinese Delegation Headed By Xi Jinping Depart From Moscow - Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Planes With Chinese Delegation Headed by Xi Jinping Depart From Moscow - Correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The planes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the delegation led by him took off from Moscow's international airport Vnukovo, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The guard of honor escorted the Chinese leader and performed the national anthems of China and Russia.

The delegation departed in two planes, the correspondent reported.

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia ended on Wednesday. Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday, March 20. It was his first foreign visit after his reelection as China's president for the third time. On Monday, the Chinese leader had an informal meeting and dinner with Russian president Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, official talks took place.

