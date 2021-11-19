UrduPoint.com

Planes With Evacuees From Afghanistan Land At Chkalovsky Airport Near Moscow - Military

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:30 AM

Planes With Evacuees From Afghanistan Land at Chkalovsky Airport Near Moscow - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Planes with the citizens of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia and Afghanistan evacuated from Kabul have landed at the Chkalovsky Airport near Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Planes of the military transport aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry, used for the evacuation of people from the Republic of Afghanistan, have landed at the Chkalovsky Airport in the Moscow Region. The planes have brought the citizens of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Ukraine and the Republic of Afghanistan from the Republic of Afghanistan," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

