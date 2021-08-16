UrduPoint.com

Planes With Over 100 Afghan Servicemen Land In Tajik Airport - Dushanbe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Planes with over 100 Afghan soldiers have landed in the airport of Tajikistan's Bokhtar city, the Tajik Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"After receiving an SOS signal, in accordance with international obligations, Tajikistan gave Afghan aircraft permission to land in the airport in the city of Bokhtar," the ministry said.

According to a source, three Afghan air force planes landing in Bokhtar on Monday night with over 100 servicemen aboard. Local authorities told Sputnik that all Afghan troops have been housed in dormitories of universities.

