Planes With Russian Humanitarian Aid Land In Cuba

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

Planes With Russian Humanitarian Aid Land in Cuba

HAVANA/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The first two planes with Russian humanitarian aid have arrived in Cuba, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Jose Marti International Airport.

"Two Russian planes have landed at the airport. They are now being unloaded on the runway," the Sputnik correspondent said.

Earlier, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) confirmed the first Russian delivery via Twitter.

"Betsy Diaz Velazquez, Minister of Internal Trade and Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, First Deputy Minister of @MINCEX_CUBA [ministry of foreign trade], receive the first of two flights from Russia with humanitarian aid to face #Covid19," MINREX informed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two Russian military aircraft (An-124 Ruslan) were sent to deliver food, personal protective equipment and more than 1 million medical masks to Cuba - over 88 tonnes (metric tons) of cargo in total.

More Stories From World

