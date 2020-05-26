Planned Amendments to Russian Constitution Not Becoming Outdated Due to Pandemic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Kremlin does not think that the planned amendments to the Russian constitution have become outdated due to the coronavirus pandemic, since new requests are emerging all the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The society is a living organism. Of course, new requests are emerging all the time, which everyone certainly takes into consideration and keeps sharing. This is an absolutely normal process of the life course and social life development," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin thinks that the planned amendments no longer correspond to the new requests Russians have amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on the date for the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the constitution, as well as on the date of the Victory Day parade, the spokesman added.

"This is a decision that the head of state will certainly make, taking into consideration all the available information. Let us wait for the head of state to announce the decision," Peskov said, when asked whether preparations are underway to these events and whether they could take place on the same day.