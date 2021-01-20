(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A planned explosion during construction work at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant site, which is built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, caused damage to nearby houses, the provincial governor's administration said on Wednesday, adding that an investigation has been launched.

"The work of the commission has begun to determine the damage to houses and greenhouses in the area of the Buyukeceli settlement following a planned explosion during the construction at the Akkuyu NPP site.

The damage to our citizens will be compensated,"

Local authorities plan to investigate the incident and implement necessary measures "in regard to those responsible."

Turkey's first-ever nuclear plant, inaugurated in April 2018, includes four nuclear power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit will amount to 1200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.