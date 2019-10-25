Planning for Normandy Four Summit Continues, No Date Set Yet - Berlin

Planning for a Normandy Four summit on eastern Ukraine continues, but no dates have been set yet, the deputy spokesperson for the German government, Ulrike Demmer, said Friday

The format, which aims to help solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, includes Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine.

"Yes, of course," Demmer said, when asked if the German government was still planning for the summit.

Demmer added that she could not give "an exact date" yet.

Meanwhile, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said earlier this month that Paris would like to hold the summit as soon as possible, either in late October or in November.